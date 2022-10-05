News you can trust since 1886
Where will you watch the fireworks in Lancashire?

Fireworks displays in Lancashire: Here are 6 places you can take the family to a bonfire and fireworks display in 2022

Bonfire Night is only a month away and venues across the county are busy preparing for the most colourful night of the year.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:16 pm

Are you hosting an event? Let us know – email [email protected]

1. Light Up Lancaster

Light Up Lancaster is a two-day event on November 4 and 5 at various locations in Lancaster, culminating in a spectacular fireworks and light display at Lancaster Castle at 8pm on bonfire night. The event is free though you do need wristbands to attend certain locations. For info and updates sign up for the e-newsletter at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk

Photo: Nah Ting Feng

2. Clitheroe Cricket Club

Clitheroe Cricket Club are holding a bonfire and fireworks display on Friday, November 4, at 5.30pm - 11pm. Early bird tickets (available until Oct 28) cost £5 for adults, £2 for children (2-17years) and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) costs £12. Prices after Oct 28 are £6, £3 and £15. Telephone 01200 422896

Photo: IrisImages - stock.adobe.com

3. Gisburne Park Estate

Gisburne Park Estate in Park Road, Gisburne, Clitheroe, is holding a bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 5, from 4pm - 10pm. There will also be live music, a DJ, fire dancers and more. Tickets are £14 for adults and £8 for children (3-12years). Telephone 01200 415300

Photo: Gino Santa Maria

4. Witton Country Park

Witton Country Park in Blackburn is holding a charity bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 5, from 5pm. Fireworks start at 8pm. You can get a family ticket for just £5, an adult ticket costs £4, a teen ticket (13-16years) is £3 and children 50p. Telephone 01254 666976

Photo: ANDOR BUJDOSO

