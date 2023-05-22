Final call to join the meaningful Moonlight and Memories Walk
More than 600 people are set to walk in memory of their loved ones and enjoy a host of attractions at St Catherine’s Hospice’s biggest annual fundraiser.
The Moonlight and Memories Walk starts in the hospice grounds on the evening of Saturday, June 3, with dancing, face painting, performances from World Wise Samba, a characterurist, memory tree and more.
Everyone is invited to join the meaningful 6-mile or 8-mile sponsored walk in honour of special people, before returning to The Mill café in St Catherine’s Park for a well-deserved breakfast sandwich.
Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re inviting families, friends, colleagues and neighbours to come together for this very special night to remember.
“It’s a chance to share stories about those who are much-loved and dearly missed, to honour their memories and celebrate their lives. It’s also an opportunity to support our charity and raise vital funds for our end-of-life care and the bereavement support St Catherine’s provides to local people.”
Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children which includes a 2023 event t-shirt and medal. Supporters are invited to St Catherine’s Hospice from 6pm on the night, with the challenge starting at 8pm.
To sign up, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.