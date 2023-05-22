Final call to join the meaningful Moonlight and Memories Walk

All the family is invited to take part in the St Catherine’s Hospice Moonlight and Memories Walk on June 3

The Moonlight and Memories Walk starts in the hospice grounds on the evening of Saturday, June 3, with dancing, face painting, performances from World Wise Samba, a characterurist, memory tree and more.

Everyone is invited to join the meaningful 6-mile or 8-mile sponsored walk in honour of special people, before returning to The Mill café in St Catherine’s Park for a well-deserved breakfast sandwich.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re inviting families, friends, colleagues and neighbours to come together for this very special night to remember.

“It’s a chance to share stories about those who are much-loved and dearly missed, to honour their memories and celebrate their lives. It’s also an opportunity to support our charity and raise vital funds for our end-of-life care and the bereavement support St Catherine’s provides to local people.”

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children which includes a 2023 event t-shirt and medal. Supporters are invited to St Catherine’s Hospice from 6pm on the night, with the challenge starting at 8pm.