Film fans go back in time as Future Fanfest returns to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Film fans were in their element as Blackpool’s Future Fanfest returned to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

By Julia Bennett
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 2:52pm

The Time Travel Train from Back to the Future III – the only replica of its kind in the world – was among the memorabilia highlights during the exhibition which was packed with amazing props on Saturday.

There were also plenty of photo opportunities for fans during the day with the Clock Tower set and hoverboard scene on display as well as the famous Delorean Time Machine.

Take a look at our photos from the day…

1. Future Fanfest

Francesca, Gavin and Edward Conner with a Delorean at the Future Fanfest at the Winter Gardens

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Future Fanfest

Lifesize replice of the time travelling train

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Future Fanfest

Freddie Barnes outside Hill Valley

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Future Fanfest

Sam Humphreys and Melanie Ronayne with props

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Winter GardensBlackpool