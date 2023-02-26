Film fans were in their element as Blackpool’s Future Fanfest returned to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The Time Travel Train from Back to the Future III – the only replica of its kind in the world – was among the memorabilia highlights during the exhibition which was packed with amazing props on Saturday.

There were also plenty of photo opportunities for fans during the day with the Clock Tower set and hoverboard scene on display as well as the famous Delorean Time Machine.

Take a look at our photos from the day…

