Festive volunteering with the British Heart Foundation

At the British Heart Foundation (BHF), we are calling for seasonal volunteers, or what we like to call ‘elves’, to help in our shops during this exciting time

Seasonal volunteering at the British Heart Foundation

Our elves can spend as little as a day volunteering with us, whether its decorating shop windows, re-stocking our busy shop floors, or having a chat with customers while they shop. And we welcome anyone who wants to spread some more festive magic and stay on to volunteer longer!

The BHF relies on volunteers to help support our 680 shops and stores across the UK. By donning your elfing hat (optional of course), you’ll help spread festive cheer. And most importantly, your time will help fund lifesaving research and keep families together for Christmases to come.

Be your best elf and have a go at festive volunteering. Learn about roles near you by popping into your local shop or searching our website.