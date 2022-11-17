Everything you need to know about Chorley's Christmas lights switch on this weekend

There’s loads to see and do this Christmas in Chorley, starting with the traditional lights switch on. Here’s everything you need to know about festivities ...

When is the big switch on?

The event is this Sunday, November 20. Festivities on the main stage in Market Street kick off at 1pm with the big switch on scheduled for 5pm.

Youngsters enjoying a previous Christmas lights switch on in Chorley town centre

Most Popular

Where will it take place?

Market Street in Chorley town centre.

Who is turning on the lights?

Boxing ace, Chorley’s very own Jack Catterall, will throw the switch to turn on the lights. He will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent actor and comedian Steve Royle and the event will be presented by Rock FM’s Joel Ross. There will be tributes to Madness singer Suggs and Queen’s Freddie Mercury and local talent on display from Chorley Youth Zone, plus local street dance team Minitrons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Catterall (left) in action against Josh Taylor in Glasgow in February

What else is happening this Christmas in Chorley?

Totally Locally Chorley’s much-loved market stalls will be open on Market Street from 10am featuring independent traders and stalls selling a wide range of food and drink, arts and crafts, gift stalls and much more, giving you ample time to explore before festivities on the main stage begin at 1pm.

Father Christmas will spend weekends at the Astley Hall Coach House, with tickets on sale now and the additional option to arrive in style on a land train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And productions of Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast on December 10 and 17 will take place at Chorley Town Hall.

Is the Ice Rink coming back this year?

Yes, as part of Chorley’s Winter Wonderland the 60ft x 40ft real ice rink will return to the town centre (Cleveland Street – opposite the Town Hall) on Friday, December 9 to January 2 (except Christmas Day) with a range of sessions to suit everyone.

Children’s rides at the Winter Wonderland will include the Alpine Fun House, Hook a Santa, Teacup Ride and Mini Train Ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I find out information about tickets and prices?

For more information on all of the festivities visit checkoutchorley.com/christmas

Where can I park?

Road closures will be in place which will be signposted ahead of the event and free parking will be available at town centre car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the weather forecast for Sunday?

Blustery showers are expected, so it might be worth taking an umbrella!

What’s been said?

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson, said: “The plans for Christmas in Chorley this year provide a range of fun and entertainment for range of ages. The ice rink is always popular and it’s great to have Father Christmas back up at Astley in a traditional setting, with the option of visitors arriving by the land train, which is something people regularly ask us about.

Advertisement Hide Ad