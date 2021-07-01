There were jubilant scenes in Preston on Tuesday as fans celebrated the historic 2-0 win over Germany, which takes the Three Lions into a tense quarter final against Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday (July 3)

Euro 2020 - England v Ukraine: Where to watch the Three Lions on the BIG screen in Preston this Saturday

England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with an incredible 2-0 victory against Germany on Tuesday. Here's where you can watch the quarter-final against Ukraine on the big screen this Saturday.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:38 pm

There were jubilant scenes in Preston as fans celebrated the historic win, which takes the Three Lions into a tense quarter final against Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday (July 3).

Tickets to watch the big match at Preston's Euros Fan Zone on the Flag Market sold out in less than five minutes, but you can still enjoy the action and atmosphere in front of the big screen at these Preston pubs and bars.

The following venues have all confirmed they will be showing the England match on a big screen or projector.

But remember, seats will be limited and demand is high, so pre-booking your spot in front of the big screen is essential.

Here is the full list:

1. Baker Street

Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN - Baker Street will be showing the England - Ukraine match on a number of large screens throughout the bar, but booking your table is essential. Visit their Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/bakerstreetpreston

2. The Secret Garden Cocktail Bar

Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT

3. The Northern Way

Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED - England Vs Ukraine will be shown live on 12 TVs, including two 82 inch screens, and the match will also be shown on a TV on the outside terrace

4. The Adelphi

Fylde Road, Preston PR1 7DP - The Adelphi will have a projector screen inside the pub for the England match, as well as multiple large screen TVs throughout its inside and outdoor spaces. Visit their Facebook page to book your table - https://www.facebook.com/TheAdelphi/

