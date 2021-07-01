Euro 2020 - England v Ukraine: Where to watch the Three Lions on the BIG screen in Preston this Saturday

There were jubilant scenes in Preston as fans celebrated the historic win, which takes the Three Lions into a tense quarter final against Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday (July 3).

Tickets to watch the big match at Preston's Euros Fan Zone on the Flag Market sold out in less than five minutes, but you can still enjoy the action and atmosphere in front of the big screen at these Preston pubs and bars.

The following venues have all confirmed they will be showing the England match on a big screen or projector.

But remember, seats will be limited and demand is high, so pre-booking your spot in front of the big screen is essential.

Here is the full list:

1. Baker Street Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN - Baker Street will be showing the England - Ukraine match on a number of large screens throughout the bar, but booking your table is essential. Visit their Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/bakerstreetpreston Buy photo

2. The Secret Garden Cocktail Bar Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT Buy photo

3. The Northern Way Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED - England Vs Ukraine will be shown live on 12 TVs, including two 82 inch screens, and the match will also be shown on a TV on the outside terrace Buy photo

4. The Adelphi Fylde Road, Preston PR1 7DP - The Adelphi will have a projector screen inside the pub for the England match, as well as multiple large screen TVs throughout its inside and outdoor spaces. Visit their Facebook page to book your table - https://www.facebook.com/TheAdelphi/ Buy photo