Euro 2020 - England v Ukraine: Where to watch the Three Lions on the BIG screen in Preston this Saturday
England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with an incredible 2-0 victory against Germany on Tuesday. Here's where you can watch the quarter-final against Ukraine on the big screen this Saturday.
There were jubilant scenes in Preston as fans celebrated the historic win, which takes the Three Lions into a tense quarter final against Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday (July 3).
Tickets to watch the big match at Preston's Euros Fan Zone on the Flag Market sold out in less than five minutes, but you can still enjoy the action and atmosphere in front of the big screen at these Preston pubs and bars.
The following venues have all confirmed they will be showing the England match on a big screen or projector.
But remember, seats will be limited and demand is high, so pre-booking your spot in front of the big screen is essential.
Here is the full list: