Elvis Presley tribute acts to face off at Viva Blackpool during three-day competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elvis Presley left a legacy unmatched by any other musician in history.

His life, his memory, his music is celebrated across the country and across the world by dedicated and talented artists who pay him tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, Elvis Presley tribute acts will descend on Viva Blackpool to compete for a place in the ultimate finals in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley tribute acts will descend on Viva Blackpool to compete for a place in the ultimate finals in Memphis, Tennessee (Credit: Daniel Martino)

The event promises to be a spectacular show of talent and passion, as each contestant strives to be the closest to the King, delivering spellbinding performances that will leave the audience cheering for more.

But this event isn't just for die-hard Elvis fans. Hosted at the Viva showrooms, the contest offers a fantastic weekend getaway for music lovers from all over the country.

Running across three days, doors open at midday daily with six sessions in total.

Contestant Karl Memphis getting ready before a previous show at Viva, Blackpool (Credit: Michelle Adamson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute acts will be competing for a place in the ultimate finals in Memphis, Tennessee.

Each session will last for around four hours and will be suitable for the whole family.

Tickets start at £30 per session or £55 for all day passes. Three-day passes are £164.95.