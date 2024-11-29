Who needs the Polar Express or indeed the Orient Express when you can have a flavour of both on board the East Lancashire Railway.

I was lucky enough to step aboard one of the ELR’s magical steam trains and step back in time when I was taken on a journey of nostalgia with my partner and two children on the Santa Special experience.

The adventure began at a somewhat damp Bury Bolton Street Station bedecked in festive finery before we ventured into a winter wonderland of dancing polar bears and singing reindeer.

Making our way through this wonderful welcome we stepped onto the platform to be be greeted by more Christmas cheer in the form of live actors dressed in traditional ‘chocolate box’ costumes who sang and drummed away.

Characters from the Santa Special experience on the East Lancashire Railway

For the adults, by the way, I had treated myself to a pint of suitably festive pumpkin ale from the station’s Trackside bar (well I wasn’t driving the train after all).

It wasn’t long before the main action got under way, and by that of course I mean the train journey. This may not be the opulence of the aforementioned Orient Express, but there was no shortage of nostalgia as we found our seats in the carriage of this lovely old locomotive, travelling from Bury, through Ramsbottom, the Irwell Valley to Rawtenstall and back.

A mince pie and miniature Bailey’s warmed the cockles of our grown-up hearts whilst the children were treated to a soft drink, chocolate coins and a colouring book.

The journey was accompanied by a brass band and of course a visit from the main man himself, Father Christmas.

The ELR has also run a tailored version for families and groups with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. This includes reduced visual stimuli to help minimise sensory overwhelm and chaperoned outdoor access for those who may need to avoid the footbridge.

Mike Kelly, chairman of East Lancashire Railway, said: “We’re delighted to bring back our SEND Santa Specials, designed specifically for families who want an inclusive Christmas experience.

“Seeing so many families enjoy a touch of Christmas magic last year was incredibly rewarding and has led to us introducing even more trains for this year's festive period.”

For more information visit https://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/events-activities/santa-trains/