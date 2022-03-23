Do you have what it takes to take a winning picture of Chorley's glorious wildlife and landscapes?

With spring on the way, it's the perfect time to get out and capture the natural beauty of Chorley. Why not head to your local park or capture the joys of urban wildlife right on your doorstep?

The Chorley Flower Show is a fantastic place to showcase your talent. Five images will be shortlisted from each category and displayed at the show and the more than 13,000 people who pass through the event will be able to vote for their favourites.

The winning photographer's images will be used in publicity material for next year's show, will feature in the programme, and will be displayed at the event. Adult winners will receive a wristband ticket for next year's show while the young photographer winner will receive a special hamper.

What are you waiting for? To enter, submit a photograph in one of the following categories*:

1. Wildlife

2. Water

3. Plants: Abstract Views

4. Young Photographer (under 16s only) – Interesting Insects and Creepy Crawlies

Images should be submitted to [email protected] via WeTransfer along with photographer's name, contact details and location of where the photo was taken. Submissions to the Young Photographer competition should also include the photographer's age.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said, "The Chorley Flower show gives us all a chance to appreciate the natural landscape around us. We can all benefit from getting a little bit closer to nature and this competition is a great chance for amateur photographers and families alike to get involved and capture the incredible landscapes and wildlife we have in Chorley.

"You don't need any fancy equipment or expensive cameras; a great artistic eye and a camera phone is all you need. We always get such incredible quality images submitted and I cannot wait to see what we get this year. Good luck!"