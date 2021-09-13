Coronation Street star to switch on Leyland's Christmas lights

Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the worlds longest-running TV soap opera, will be switching on the town's Christmas lights on November 27.

Leyland Town Team, the organisers of the event, said: "We're delighted to have Alan switching our lights on.

"Alan has been part of a major storyline at present, so we felt he was the right fitting."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk enjoying the Christmas lights switch on in Leyland.

The 39-year-old began acting at a young age, joining the cast of Coronation Street in 1998 after leaving school.

He has also appeared in other TV shows including Heartbeat, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, Queer as Folk, and Matt's Million.

In 2013, Alan won the National Television Awards Outstanding Serial Drama Performance award for his role on Coronation Street.

He also won the Best Actor award at the British Soap Opera Awards that same year.

Alan Halsall, a.k.a Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, is set to switch on Leyland's Christmas lights this year.

Leyland's football freestyler Liv Cooke was set to switch on the lights last year, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Instead, the switch one event was held virtually, with Liv sending a Christmas message to her fans.

She said: "The town holds a very special place in my heart and I love coming back to visit and meeting my fans from the area.

"Unfortunately with Covid at this time things are a little bit difficult, but I can't wait to get back and I wanted to wish everybody a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.