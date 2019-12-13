Come on in for Christmas - there's lots of festive music to enjoy

Here's a selection of things to do over the next couple of days

Christmas Concert

There will be lots of Christmassy music from the Lostock Hall Memorial Band this Sunday at the Conservative Club, Lostock Hall. Join them from 7.30pm with free admission, a raffle and refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

Ribble Park Lodge

Ribble Park Lodge is the new residential home which is opening in Much Hoole. Since July they have been supporting local causes and raising money for charities and are running a Remembering Others at Christmas campaign, collecting donations at the Lodge, at 150 Liverpool Old Road, in aid of the food bank and Refuge.

Special events they are also hosting at the Lodge include a Coffee Morning today, 10am-noon, and tomorrow the chance to meet Peter Lynas (pictured), children’s author of ‘The Very Rude Tortoise’. Tonight there is a Christmas Bingo at Walmer Bridge Village Hall, 6.30pm.

Clayton Singers

Take in the beautifully decorated church as the Clayton Singers’ Christmas Concert takes place at St. Ambrose Church, Leyland, tonight from 7.30pm. Entry is just £7 on the door from which a donation will be made to Derian House.

Friends of Mulanje Orphans Open House

Raising money to provide a Christmas meal for Orphans in Malawi there is an Open House at 29 Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, this Saturday, 10am-4pm. There will be a bring and buy, raffle, secret Santa, mulled wine, mince pies, soup and cake.

Preston Orpheus Choir Christmas Concert

The ever-popular Christmas concert with Freckleton Brass Band is on Saturday at 7pm in St Michael & All Angels Church, Egerton Road, Preston. Join in with music old and new and enjoy some seasonal refreshments. Entry £12, under 18s £5.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk