Clitheroe Food Festival turns into week-long event
A call for all food enthusiasts – save the date for this year’s Clitheroe Food Festival, which takes place on Saturday, August 12.
Ribble Valley Borough Council has decided to expand the festival, now in its 11th year, into the week-long Ribble Valley Taste Fest.
The fest, from August 5 to 12, will feature a series of themed ‘walks with taste’ incorporating cheese-making demonstrations, brewery tours and gin-tasting sessions, at farms and food venues.
Louise Edge, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “The Clitheroe Food Festival returned with a bang after the pandemic and now is the time to start building on its success.
“Ribble Valley has created a strong narrative around food over the years and we hope the new week-long event will further support local businesses by attracting even more visitors to the borough, who will find a feast of walks, tasting sessions and demonstrations at venues throughout the borough in the week leading up to the food festival.”