Ribble Valley Borough Council has decided to expand the festival, now in its 11th year, into the week-long Ribble Valley Taste Fest.

The fest, from August 5 to 12, will feature a series of themed ‘walks with taste’ incorporating cheese-making demonstrations, brewery tours and gin-tasting sessions, at farms and food venues.

Louise Edge, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “The Clitheroe Food Festival returned with a bang after the pandemic and now is the time to start building on its success.

The Clitheroe Food Festival will take place on Saturday, August 12, rounding off the new week-long Ribble Valley Taste Fest.

