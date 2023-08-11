What can I expect to see?

Prepare to be dazzled as Circus Mondao makes a triumphant return to Lancashire.

This year, audiences will be treated to the thrilling “Wild Wild West Spectacular,” showcasing Chief Lightfoot and his Native Indian acrobats, the mesmerizing Cherokee Indian princess fire dancer, axe throwing and more.

Circus Mondao is back in Thornton for 2023

All of this excitement awaits visitors at the Mondao Saloon.

After the exhilarating Wild West extravaganza, audiences will be transported back to the captivating world of the traditional circus.

Returning by popular demand is Chile’s award-winning clown Kikin, while Ismail, the Prince of Balance, will captivate audiences with his awe-inspiring act.

The Ukrainian duo, Yuliia and Dymitry, will showcase their exceptional juggling skills, representing their homeland with pride.

Yuliia and Dymitry will showcase their exceptional juggling skills

Not to be missed are Miss Madalane’s charming polka dot ponies, parading with grace and elegance.

This year, guests will also see “one of the most daring acts ever to be featured at Circus Mondao”.

Cinzia and Ronaldo’s act is not for the faint-hearted. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Aerial artistry takes centre stage with Miss Maria, 11, who will showcase her incredible skills on the aerial loop.

Returning by popular demand is Chile’s award-winning clown Kikin

And hold on tight as Luis and Ronaldo take you on a fast and furious ride on the giant Space Wheel.

These thrilling performances are just the beginning. Circus Mondao promises countless surprises.

Where is Circus Mondao located?

Miss Maria, 11, who will showcase her incredible skills on the aerial loop

Residents will find the circus on Norcross Lane, off Amounderness Way.

The postcode is FY5 3FT.

How long will Circus Mondao be in town for?

It will run until September 3 this year.

How many performances will there be?

Performances will take place every day except from Mondays and Tuesday, September 29.

How much are tickets?

Tuesday = All seats just £7.50

Wednesday and Thursday = Buy one get one free (of the same value)

Friday = Four seats for £45 (any seat, any age)

Saturday = Kids go free (one free child ticket with the purchase of one full-price adult ticket)

Bookings are only taken at the onsite office, and it is cash only.

The booking office is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am.