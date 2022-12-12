All Saints Church Higher Walton’s ‘Narnia Experience’ features scenes from the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, including beloved characters Mr Tumnus, Mr and Mrs Beaver, Aslan and the not so beloved White Witch. As well as depicting the tale, the free event tells the story behind the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and offers crafts and activities. It began on Tuesday, December 6, and ran over the weekend, with the next and final available slots to visit on Wednesday, December 14 and 15, between 4pm and 8pm.