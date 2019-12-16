Chorley's new bowling alley and adventure golf course to open before Christmas

A new bowling alley and adventure golf course coming to Chorley are set to open before Christmas.

The entertainment venue, dubbed Escape, will open in the town centre on Saturday (December 21).

The Market Walk shopping centre extension where the bowling and golf facilities will open (Image: JPIMedia)

The brainchild of borough business owners Ian and Lorraine Kearney, the complex will open its doors in the town's new £12 million Market Walk shopping centre extension, which officially opened to the public in late November through the opening of the venue's M&S Foodhall.

READ MORE: Chorley Market Walk: Leisure outlet lined up as the latest addition

Ian said: "Escape will be a high-quality entertainment venue providing fun and leisure time for people of all ages and abilities, right in the heart of Chorley.

"At a time when many high streets are dying, we hope that Escape will help offer the people of Chorley their own entertainment venue which means they can choose to stay local and not have to travel to other towns for bowling and golf.

"Several local businesses have recognised the real value of this initiative, and have come forward with offers of support, and the excitement is building towards our grand opening on the 21st".

The logo for the new Escape entertainment venue (Image: Escape)

The opening date will come a day after Market Walk's new Reel Cinema opens its doors to the public on the Friday, to coincide with the opening weekend of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Muhammad Faisal, Head of Operations at Reel Cinemas, said: "We’ve got some interesting things planned in and around Chorley in the weeks leading up to our opening."

And the revelation of the opening date comes less than a fortnight after Calico Lounge, a new retro-inspired new bar, cafe and restaurant, revealed it was opening its doors in the Market Walk extension on Wednesday, January 15.

A spokesman for the Escape project added: "The Kearneys are amazed by the incredible amount of interest from people and businesses in the area, and the buzz is growing all

the time.

"The venue will provide entertainment and leisure facilities which will appeal to all ages across a wide audience.

"On offer will be ten pin bowling, the Gator Golf Adventure, the Oasis Bar and restaurant with a traditional pizza oven, and a fully stocked bar including a large selection of gin, whisky and wines many of which will only be available from the Oasis bar."

It comes as Chorley Council has revealed that footfall for the first week of December in the town centre has increased in comparison to the same week in previous years.

The week beginning December 2 saw visitor numbers increase by more than six per cent, with 86,343 visitors to the Market Walk shopping centre compared to 81,225 in 2018.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see all of the hard work coming together and having a positive impact on visitor numbers in Chorley town centre.

"The addition of these exciting new businesses provides more reasons for people to visit Chorley town centre and in turn giving a boost to local traders.”

Owners Ian and Lorraine already run the Cheeky Monkeys Family Entertainment and Childcare Centre in nearby Whittle-le-Woods.

Previously a senior newspaper executive for many years in the Midlands, in 2003 Lorraine went on to launch her own children's theatre school in Chorley with Stagecoach Theatre Arts School.

Husband Ian’s own experience has developed from many years in management within the health and fitness industry, as well as entertainment and leisure.

The council has confirmed that further businesses are planned to take occupancy of the remaining units at the Market Walk extension "in the early part of 2020".