Chorley Live 2023 returned bigger and better this Friday (October 6), and Saturday (October 7) is set to be no different.

With nearly 300 appearances from a raft of incredible musicians and entertainers across the weekend, here’s how to join in with the fun.

How do I get a wristband?

A popular two-day music event has returned to Chorley this weekend (Credit: Paul Heyes)

You can purchase your wristbands from all the venues and performers taking part.

Also from Union Street Civic Offices, Astley Hall Gift Shop and Malcolm’s Musicland.

You can find a full list of venues HERE.

How much are the wristbands?

You can purchase your wristbands from all the venues and performers taking part (Credit: Chorley Live)

Entry to the venues will be via a wristband that costs £5 and this gets you into every venue over both nights.

Under 12s are free and don’t need a wristband.

Once a wristband has been removed it is no longer valid for entry to the venues, so look after your wristband!

Wristbands can be purchased in advance or during the event.

What is this year’s schedule?

Click HERE for the full schedule.

What venues are taking part?

The venues taking part are:

- 1498 @ the Covered Market – PR7 1BH

- Baaa 38 – 38 Market Street, PR7 2SE

- Bubble n Shake – 98 Market Street, PR7 2SL

- Chorley Theatre – Dole Lane, PR7 2RL

- Chorley Theatre Studio – Dole Lane, PR7 2RL

- Clarke’s Sibin – 2-4 Chapel Street, PR7 1BW

- Cleveland Street Car Park Stage – Cleveland Street, PR7 1DN

- Cunliffe Hall – Cunliffe Street, PR7 2BE

- Escape Entertainment Venue & Oasis Bar & Restaurant – Unit 7, Market Walk Extension, PR7 1FD

- Fab Bar & Bistro – 30-32 Market Street, PR7 2RX

- Fazakerley Street Stage – Fazakerley Street, PR7 1BG

- Flat Iron – 21 Cleveland Street, PR7 1BH

- Grandad Jim’s Sweet Shoppe – 5-7 Cleveland Street, PR7 1BH

- Inspire Youth Zone – Chapel Street, PR7 1BS

- Jay Em Studios – 71 Cunliffe Street, PR7 2BA

- Library – Union Street, PR7 1EB

- Market Street Stage – Market Street, PR7 2SN

- Massa’s Dessert-Cafe-Bar – 3 Cunliffe Street, PR7 2BA

- My Dentist – 8 Dole Lane, PR7 2RL

- Pearsons – 72 Market Street, PR7 2SE

- Primrose Gardens – Bees Kitchen & Deli, Fleet Street, PR7 2EE

- Primrose Gardens – Lounge, Fleet Street, PR7 2EE

- Prince of Wales – 14 New Market Street, PR7 1DB

- Railway – 20 Steeley Lane, PR6 0RD

- Riley’s Tap Room – 2 Cleveland Street, PR7 1BH

- Rose and Crown – 15 St Thomas’s Road, PR7 1HP

- Sams Bar – 12 Railway Street, PR7 2TZ

- The Shed and The Garden – Fazakerley Street, PR7 1BG

- Shepherd’s Hall Ale House – 63-67 Chapel Street, PR7 1BS

- St Laurence Church – Union Street, PR7 1EB

- St Mary’s Parish Centre – West Street, PR7 2BY

- Chorley Town Hall – Acoustic Zone (wristbands are not available here) – Market Street, PR7 1DP

- Chorley Town Hall – Lancastrian (wristbands are not available here) – Market Street, PR7 1DP

- Traders Taphouse – Hollinshead Street, PR7 1EP

- United Reformed Church – The Sanctuary – Hollinshead Street, PR7 1EP

- White Bull – 135 Market Street, PR7 2SG

Who has organised this event?

Organised by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the fantastic event returns this year after being recently nominated for ‘Best Small Event’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Coun Alistair Bradley, said: “I am so pleased we get to bring Chorley Live back to the town centre for another year.

“I encourage everyone to come along and support the local economy whilst enjoying local music and entertainment in the community.