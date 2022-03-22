The Chorley Flower Show returns this summer. Picture: Paul Heyes

After more than 13,000 attended Astley Park last year, the show will be back this year from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31, with some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.

National and local societies will be displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

There will be fun and entertainment for all the family, a selection of excellent food and drink traders and guests will be able to check out the newly refurbished Astley Hall.

Councillor Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council said, "This is one of the best weekends in the calendar for me. To see so many people flock to Chorley for this wonderful event is a joy and I can't wait for this year's show.

"The event has gone from strength to strength and last year even despite the challenges of the pandemic we were able to deliver a fantastic event.

"This is one of the biggest events in Chorley and each year it provides a great boost for our local economy.”

Tickets are on sale now and if you buy before April 1, there’s a 20% discount.

It’s £25 for all three days or £14 for an adult day ticket. Children aged 15 years and under do not require a ticket, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Buy tickets at www.chorleyflowershow.com