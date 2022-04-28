The third Chorley 10K and 2K races, organised by Chorley Council with the support of Fylde Coast Runners, will take place on Sunday May 8 and will be started by the Mayor of Chorley, Coun Steve Holgate.

Chris Sinnott, the Deputy Chief Executive of Chorley Council said: “We want to see as many people as possible getting involved in the event and we’re delighted that around 1400 have already registered to compete.

“There’ll be fun to be had watching the competitors along the race route, as well as in the running village on Fazakerley Street.

Flashback to a previous Chorley 10k and fun run

"So, whether you’re striving for your best time, running with family or coming to cheer on the competitors it promises to be a great day.”

There are limited places left which runners can register for online at checkoutchorley.com/chorley10k.

The minimum age for the Chorley 10K is 15 years, and four years for the 2K Family Run.

The Mayor of Chorley will start the 2K Family Run at 9:30am followed by the Chorley 10K at 10:30am. Both will start and finish on Market Street.

Flashback to a previous Chorley 10k and 2k family run event

Competitors will receive a medal and can have their photo taken at the Chorley 10K backdrop near the finish line.

On race day, Fazakerley Street will become a hive of activity, as a running village, with information and activities being offered by organisations which include: Chorley Runners, Runfit & Chorley Walkie Talkies, Chorley Lions as well as Chorley Leisure Centres and local businesses offering delicious refreshments. Children will be able to have their face painted.

Town centre parking is free on race day. Information on car parks, including a handy car park map can be found at chorley.gov.uk/carparks

Flashback to a previous Chorley 10k and 2k family run event

There will be some town centre road closures on the day of the event from around 9am to noon, on parts of: Southport Road, St Thomas' Road, Park Road, Market Street.

Signage will be on display in advance of the race.

To sign up for the event and for more information, please visit checkoutchorley.com/chorley10k