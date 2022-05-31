Steaming ahead

Chipping Steam Fair: 14 pictures of this year's event at Green Lane Showground over the weekend

The Chipping Steam Fair returns over the weekend – with hundreds of visitors attending the attraction.

By Andy Moffatt
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:30 pm

The annual event, held at Green Lane Showground in Chipping, has been wowing visitors and rail enthusiasts since 1997.

And despite its Covid-enforced break in 2020, the show bounced back this year stronger than ever.

All proceeds from Chipping Steam Fair go to local good causes and charities.

1. mbp chipping steam festival 2022-17 (7).JPG

Visitors at the Chipping Steam Fair

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. mbp chipping steam festival 2022-17 (4).JPG

Hundreds of machines were on display

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. mbp chipping steam festival 2022-17 (16).JPG

Young and old enjoy the show

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. mbp chipping steam festival 2022-17 (2).JPG

Rod and Elaine Robinson with grandson Harry and their Stanley 730 Steam car.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

