The annual event, held at Green Lane Showground in Chipping, has been wowing visitors and rail enthusiasts since 1997.
And despite its Covid-enforced break in 2020, the show bounced back this year stronger than ever.
All proceeds from Chipping Steam Fair go to local good causes and charities.
Visitors at the Chipping Steam Fair
Photo: Martin Bostock
Hundreds of machines were on display
Photo: Martin Bostock
Young and old enjoy the show
Photo: Martin Bostock
Rod and Elaine Robinson with grandson Harry and their Stanley 730 Steam car.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography