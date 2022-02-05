Can you beat The Cube? Watch as we try out the north west's newest attraction

Gone are the days of enjoying The Cube from the comfort of your sofa as, for the first time ever, fans of the show will get the chance to take on the challenges as seen on TV.

The attraction forms part of a new multi-million pound entertainment complex called Urban Playground.

There are seven different challenges per session, allowing up groups of two to four to take on The Cube.

Urban Playground opened on Thursday 10 February

As well as the two new attractions, the first UK branch of international burger bar, The Butcher is on hand as playing golf can be thirsty work.

Watch our video report for a preview of what it is like.

When is the Cube open and how do I get tickets?

Urban Playground opened on Thursday 10 February at Manchester’s Arndale Centre and tickets are now on sale here.

The experience lasts 90 minutes and you can book a slot every half hour. A two-person admission ticket costs from £60.

