Boxing Day hunts: 18 pictures from the Holcombe Hunt in Pleasington near River Darwen

The annual Holcombe Hunt parade took place at a brand new location in Pleasington, near Blackburn on Boxing Day (December 26.)

By Aimee Seddon
20 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 1:18pm

Crowds gathered to watch the ‘faux hunt’, which involved tracking down an artificial scent, designed to mimic the now banned traditional fox hunting.

The Holcombe Hunt has previously happened at Rivington Barn on Boxing Day, but this year the parade was moved to a new trail along the River Darwen.

Take a look at some of the scenes below.

1. Holcombe Harriers Boxing Day parade

Photo: Iain Lynn

2. Holcombe Harriers Boxing Day parade

Scenes from the traditional event

Photo: Iain Lynn

3. Holcombe Harriers Boxing Day parade

Scenes from the traditional event

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Holcombe Harriers Boxing Day parade

Scenes from the traditional event

Photo: Iain Lynn

