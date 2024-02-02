Boost for young people seeking employment opportunities with new programme in Greater Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the programme starting in March, GMYN are excited to meet the young people that will be taking part. The programme is open to young people aged 16-25 who either aren’t in education or are struggling with education, employment or training.

Those who reside in Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Bury, Bolton or Prestwich can join the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hatch programme is broken down into manageable sessions to take the young people through a journey of getting ready for employment.

Most Popular

Care leavers employment opportunities through GMYN

The programme involves 15-20 hours of employment workshops with GMYN and four weeks (13 hours per week) of paid work experience, including interview practice and an end of course celebration.

A young person who took part in one of the work readiness programmes said: “GMYN’s support has been amazing, not just to help me get work but also to get employers to listen to us and make changes. More of this has to happen!”

The programmes that GMYN runs give young people who may not have a strong support network to fall back on the resources and support they need to start in employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This video from care leavers shows why young people should get involved with an employability programme like Hatch.

There is a ‘Meet & Greet’ at GMYN on Tuesday February 6 between 11am-1pm, where the young people can meet others taking part in the programme and talk to Helena, Programme Coordinator at GMYN to get more information.

Helena says: “I’m really excited for this programme to start, I’m looking forward to meeting all the young people that are taking part and seeing them learn lots of new skills to boost their employment opportunities.

To come along to the ‘Meet & Greet’ session, please email or text me on [email protected] or 07355380541 with your name and “I’ll be there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also looking for businesses that can support the care leavers they’re working with to boost their employment opportunities.

Work experience, world of work visits and other placements are vital for young people to learn about what they’d like to start a career in and to figure out more about themselves. Could you help by offering some work experience or placements for the young people taking part in the Hatch programme?

Businesses in Manchester that have supported GMYN through their work readiness programmes include Big Yellow Storage, Manchester Museum, Timpson’s and many more.