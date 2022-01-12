Bongo’s Bingo is back with new Blackpool dates

The popular party night will be in the resort on Friday, February 4, and February 18 before returning on Friday, March 4 and then on March 18 for a St Patrick’s Day special.

Jonny Bongo said: “Now Christmas and New Year are done and dusted we have got an epic run of shows coming up in Blackpool.

"It’s one of our favourite venues and possibly the most famous too.

Bongo's Bingo will be returning to Blackpool

"There’s a lot of history here and the crowds there go absolutely wild each and every time.

"Having these shows will chase away the winter blues. We are really looking forward to 2022 being a brilliant year for everyone and this is the perfect way to get us started.”

Tickets for the Blackpool shows are on sale from www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved pastime of bingo with a live show, music, and weird and wonderful prizes which have helped create the most talked about

night out in the country.

Doors open at 6pm, last entry at 7.30pm, first game at 8pm.

