The attraction has also become the first zoo in the UK to open a Subway fast food restaurant, which is situated inside the Lakeview café.

Bosses at the zoo on East Park Drive say staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to a more normal experience this season, with many attractions that closed due to Covid-19 restrictions now reopening.

Lemur Wood is now open daily following a renovation which involved a new tarmac walkway and rope railings, new entrance and exit gates, and different structures and climbing frames for additional enrichment for the animals.

The lemurs enjoying the newly renovated Lemur Wood

The World of Wings – home to a collection of beautiful bird and water-fowl species – and Rainbow Landings, which features Rainbow Lorikeets, will also reopen their doors and a selection of talks and feeds are back on the agenda.

Della Belk, PR and marketing manager at Blackpool Zoo said: “We are all looking forward to a more normal season this year.

“The reopening of areas that have been closed and the reintroduction of a selection of our talks and feeds come together to offer an amazing day out for people of all ages.

“We are just in the final stages of confirming all our plans for our 50th anniversary celebrations, but Easter is set to kickstart a year to remember for us all.

“All the handwashing facilities that we have introduced throughout the past two years will remain in place for visitors’ peace of mind.