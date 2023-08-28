News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool Tower Dungeons, Ballroom, SEA LIFE and Madame Tussauds receive TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Merlin Entertainments has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award winner for four of its much-loved attractions in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

Four iconic tourist attractions in Lancashire owned and operated by Merlin Entertainments have each been awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award this year.

They were the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, the Tower Dungeons, SEA LIFE and Madame Tussauds.

They were each awarded the accolade after consistently receiving great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Blackpool’s Merlin cluster has received the official seal of approval from globally renown travel experts Tripadvisor in this year’s Traveller's Choice AwardsBlackpool’s Merlin cluster has received the official seal of approval from globally renown travel experts Tripadvisor in this year’s Traveller's Choice Awards
    It means they are among just 10 per cent of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

    Aaron Edgar, Head of Operations at The Blackpool Tower, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to have scooped this award for four of our attractions here in Blackpool.

    “We strive every day to create magical moments for our visitors, so to hear that we are getting amazing reviews from those choosing to plan their days out with us is fantastic.

    “We’re passionate about maintaining this level for both new and returning visitors and continuing to help make wonderful memories for them.”

    John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice winners.

    “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

    “Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

    “With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt.

    “Cheers to another successful year!”

