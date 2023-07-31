Guests who book seven days or more in advance can enjoy day out for £34 for adults and £30 for juniors (aged 11 and under) – a 30 per cent saving compared to on the day ticket prices.

For guests who book less than seven days in advance, adult tickets cost the discounted rate of £39 for adults and £35 for Juniors.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has slashed ticket prices for every Saturday of August

The park is also hosting two late night evenings.

Twilight Thrills on Saturday, August 5 gives guests the chance to enjoy 11 hours of fun, with the park opening from 10am until 9pm.

Late Night Riding with Fireworks on August 26 will see the park welcome guests for 12 hours of fun, culminating in a spectacular firework display.

Valhalla is one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's biggest attractions - a cross between a log flume and a ghost train - and then some!

CEO Amanda Thompson OBE said: “We want to make a fun-filled day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as accessible as possible, which is why we’ve decided to cut the prices of our Saturday tickets for all Saturdays in August, helping ensure everyone can enjoy a day out at Pleasure Beach this summer!

“Those people booking more than seven days in advance will also cut costs with exclusive early bird discounts, so we’d encourage anyone planning to come and see us this year to get their tickets booked sooner rather than later.

“With the reimagined Valhalla now open, the 100th anniversary of the Big Dipper and our new Nickelodeon Land characters joining us this summer, there’s never been a better time to enjoy a day out at Pleasure Beach.

“What’s more, for any guests joining us for our late night evenings, if they book more than seven days in advance, they’ll be able to enjoy up to 12 hours of fun – that’s less than £3 per hour!”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been nominated for 13 awards

This year’s highly anticipated Hot Ice show Amore Amor Amour has also returned for the 2023 season and runs until September 9.

In August, guests can enjoy the park’s “Summer of Slime” event on Nickelodeon Land with the ultimate prize of being slimed in the park’s very own Slimeulator.