Blackpool Dogs in bonnets and fancy dress for Easter bash at Stanley Park visitor centre

Blackpool dogs came dressed in bonnets and bows for an Easter celebration at the Stanley Park visitor centre.

The fancy dress party was a hit, with one visitor saying: “They did such a great job of hosting this. Everybody chips in and makes it special, and my dog was exhausted after all the excitement.”

The Friends Of Stanley Park dog club raised over £240 at the party on 13 April 2022 – which all goes towards maintaining the park.

Families can join in with fun activities at the visitor centre this weekend. There will be an egg hunt, Easter crafts and games, plus stalls and homemade cakes.

The Easter fair is on the 16 and 17 April 2022 between 10.30 to 3pm, with an Easter bonnet parade on Sunday at 2pm.

Entry is free – donations welcome.

A greyhound gets in the dress-up spirit

Two greyhounds wearing bunny ears, in front of the new 'dog club' mural in the Stanley Park visitors centre

Dog dressed in a tu-tu and bunny ears

Pam Goodwin with an assortment of cakes to raise money for Friends Of Stanley Park