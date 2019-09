There were a host of pet-friendly attractions and entertainment at the annual Bark in the Park event, which was staged in the beautiful grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice on Saturday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the event? Take a look here:

1. Bark in the Park at St Catherine's Hospice Heidi Scarborough with Ernie jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Bark in the Park at St Catherine's Hospice Barney the hot dog jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bark in the Park at St Catherine's Hospice Isabel Leyland and Austin jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Bark in the Park at St Catherine's Hospice Little and Large, Layla and Munroe jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more