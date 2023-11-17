Apple Day celebrations for Little Bats Learning who unveil brand new site in Breightmet, Bolton.

Little Bats Learning, the local Bolton Forest School, were thrilled to the launch their new site The Roost at Bright Meadows with a fantastic Apple Day celebration for local families. This innovative new project reflects the true essence of this Community Interest Company (CIC), encapsulating its commitment to providing enriching outdoor education experiences for children in the community.

Made possible with funding from both Bolton CVS and the Greater Manchester Environment Fund, local residents were delighted to see the old disused depot brought to life with fun, laughter and adventures for their children with outdoor activities that inspired their imaginations through outdoor play.

On the same day as the fun and frolics with all things apples, the team were also delighted to launch their new branding and website to the world. The dynamic new website promises to be a user-friendly hub, providing parents and guardians seamless access to information about the forest school's programs, events, and the overall learning environment. Designed by local Manchester marketing company Worsley Creative, the new look for the community interest company (CIC) marks another step forward for the ambitious team of volunteers.

Founder of Little Bats Learning, Elanor Gordon, expressed her excitement about both the launch of the site and the rebranding initiative, stating: "This exciting transformation embodies our dedication to fostering a nurturing learning environment for children in Bolton. The new site in the heart of the community in Breightmet is an opportunity to engage with more families, and the new look for us truly captures the spirit of adventure and exploration that defines our forest school. We now have an online presence that we can use to demonstrate the work being done by our brilliant volunteers and the fun being had by the kids!”

Local Bolton children celebrating apple day at The Roost At Bright Meadows in Breightmet. Photo: Tom Benson Photography

Work is already underway to make the The Roost At Bright Meadows a thriving ecological resource for the community with the introduction of a new polytunnel. This exciting introduction is a real testament to the forest school's ongoing commitment to sustainability and providing a diverse range of outdoor learning opportunities. Serving as a wonderful new hub for various educational activities, this space will enable children to explore the wonders of horticulture, sustainable living, and environmental stewardship. This initiative aligns with Little Bats Learning's broader vision of creating a holistic educational experience that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and a profound connection to nature.

Little Bats Learning is committed to expanding its impact within the local community, and these developments mark a significant step towards achieving that goal. The forest school envisions a future where more children and families in the Bolton area can benefit from its unique approach to education, fostering a love for learning and nature.