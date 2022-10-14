An hour away by car from Lancashire: Luminate Winter Light trail returns to Walton Hall and Gardens
Luminate Winter Light trail is back this year at Walton Hall and Gardens, along with seven more beautiful locations across the UK, including four brand new venues for 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know …
What is Luminate?
Luminate is a spectacular, illuminated trail, full of wonder and intrigue, designed to delight and enthral your senses. With some amazing new lighting features, interactive light games, immersive music, mulled wine, marshmallow toasting and street food.
As darkness descends, go on an enchanting journey through the grounds and gardens of Walton Gardens. Immerse yourself in a mesmerising mile-long walk, with stunning lighting installations and fabulous interactive elements for the kids (and big kids) to play with.
Where is it?
It will be appearing at 8 venues in England and Wales – the closest to Lancashire is Cheshire’s Walton Hall and Gardens – around an hour away by car.
When can I go?
It’s at Walton Hall and Gardens from Thursday, November 24, to Saturday, December 24, 2022.
How long is the trail?
The trail is approximately a mile long and will take around 60-90 minutes to complete depending on your walking pace.
Is it for all ages?
Yes, Luminate is designed to be enjoyed by all age groups.
Are dogs allowed on the trail?
Only guide dogs and assistance dogs are permitted at the event.
Where can I get tickets?
For more information visit www.luminate.live/tickets
Is it free to park?
Yes, two hours free car-parking is included within your admission price at Luminate.
What’s been said?
Dan Maycock, director of Luminate, said: “We are thrilled to be back at Walton Hall and Gardens this winter, with some fantastic new installations to make this our most magical year to date. The entire trail has been carefully re-designed for 2022, retaining some of last year's highlights, but re-imagined to include some new and amazing magic, ensuring that 2022 is bigger and better than ever before.”
Where can I get more information?
You can get all the information you need on the official website here.