The eye-catching carts were on show on Church Street from early Saturday morning before they and their drivers took to the track along Blackburn Road.

The first competitor to hitthe course down the track was BBC Radio Lancashire breakfast host Graham Liver, who was racing a cart based on the famous Delorean car from Back to the Future, with Graham dressed as Doc Brown. It had been specially built by North Lancs Training Group - and a real Delorean was on hand for photo opportunities.

Graham said: "What a day and what an event - this is the third year I've taken part in Accrington's Soapbox Challenge and it's different every time. It's such a fun day out."

His producer Parin Begum raced against him in a cart themed as the famous NORI bricks - and even had a brick on her helmet.

The overall winner was the Senator Group, with their cart ‘Jeffrey's Jet’, made and named in support of one of their colleagues' sons who is battling a rare disease, to raise awareness for Jeffrey's Journey.

Second place was North Lancs Training Group and their Minions-themed cart, while third place went to first-time racers Mission Improbable, with driver Matt Maguire.

The oldest participant was driver Andrew Anderton of the Accrington Royal British Legion, who is 104 years old.

Meanwhile, the best-dressed trophy went to Stolle Machinery with their beverage can-themed cart and costumes.

Amidst the fun - and on a more serious note - the event also marked the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. The day is a symbol of national identity and pride in the Ukrainian people's resilience - two-and-a-half years after the Russian invasion.

A dance troupe, special Ukrainian flags and the entry of a Ukrainian-themed cart into the Soapbox Challenge itself all commemorated the country’s special day. Ukrainian food was also on offer to sample.

All entry fees for the Soapbox Challenge will go to local charity Maundy Relief, with over £8,000 having been raised for Maundy since the event started in 2018 - and organisers are anticipating this year's fees will take the total over £10,000.

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, portfolio holder for culture, heritage and arts at Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "The Soapbox was named as a finalist in the large event of the year category at last year's Lancashire Tourism Awards, and you can see why. It really is a tremendous event.

"Not only do we get to see fast and ferocious racing, but the event also brings all areas of the community together to enjoy themselves and to #ShopLocal around town."

Leyanne Fitzmaurice, Centre Principal at Accrington & Rossendale College, added: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Soapbox Challenge once again this year, it is one of the best events of the year.

"People came out in their thousands for what is just an incredible day of excitement, entertainment and great community spirit."

