23 awesome pictures of Blackpool's new Showtown museum as it prepares to open this week

The museum is set to attract more than 200,000 visitors each year.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Mar 2024, 17:26 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 17:33 GMT

Blackpool's new Showtown museum is set to open to the public on Friday, March 15. We took a look around to see what this exciting new attraction has to offer:

You’ll find Showtown museum right in the heart of the Golden Mile, next door but one to Blackpool Tower.

1. First look at Blackpool's new Showtown museum

You’ll find Showtown museum right in the heart of the Golden Mile, next door but one to Blackpool Tower.

Photo Sales
Blackpool's new museum of fun and entertainment opens next week.

2. First look at Blackpool's new Showtown museum

Blackpool's new museum of fun and entertainment opens next week.

Photo Sales
The £13m project has been 10 years in the making but will proudly be the only museum in the UK celebrating circus, dance and entertainment.

3. First look at Blackpool's new Showtown museum

The £13m project has been 10 years in the making but will proudly be the only museum in the UK celebrating circus, dance and entertainment.

Photo Sales
From getting up close with history to laugh out loud moments, the museum promises lots of events to get involved with.

4. First look at Blackpool's new Showtown museum

From getting up close with history to laugh out loud moments, the museum promises lots of events to get involved with.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MuseumBlackpoolLancashire