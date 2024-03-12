Blackpool's new Showtown museum is set to open to the public on Friday, March 15. We took a look around to see what this exciting new attraction has to offer:
You’ll find Showtown museum right in the heart of the Golden Mile, next door but one to Blackpool Tower.
Blackpool's new museum of fun and entertainment opens next week.
The £13m project has been 10 years in the making but will proudly be the only museum in the UK celebrating circus, dance and entertainment.
From getting up close with history to laugh out loud moments, the museum promises lots of events to get involved with.