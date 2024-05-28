The annual event, held at Green Lane Showground in Chipping, features steam engines, vintage tractors, cars and bikes, and has been wowing visitors and rail enthusiasts since 1997.
All proceeds from Chipping Steam Fair go to local good causes and charities.
Here are 21 pictures from the event:
In 1997, the old Chipping Village Hall was in desperate need of a replacement. The village had to start fundraising for a new build. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
A family fun day was organised with lots of different events taking place all around the village including street stalls and a car boot sale. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Mary Harrison BEM came up with the idea of gathering together a few classic vehicles owned by some of the locals and congregating on the Talbot Public House car park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
There were only a handful of exhibitors in the first year. These included a sports car, two vintage tractors, a stationary engine, one commercial vehicle and half a dozen old motorbikes. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
