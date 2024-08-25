20 pedal-powered pictures of Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling event

Published 25th Aug 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
The crowds gathered for a weekend of diesel-driven delight as the Great Eccleston Showground staged the North West Tractor Pulling Club’s annual show.

The organisers promised a chance to see the best of the best as they hosted the final round of the ETPC Eurocup and BTPA Championships Finals.

Our cameras were there to capture the action in the EuroCup Mini, Prostock, Light Modified and Heavy Modified classes, along with farm tractors and trucks.

1. Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling event 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling event 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling event 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling event 2024

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

