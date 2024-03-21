19 exclusive pictures of Lancashire's new £21m Backlot Cinema and Diner ahead of its grand opening

The cinema features the largest IMAX screen in the North West!

Blackpool's new £21m Backlot Cinema and Diner is set to open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday.

Here are 19 pictures after we were given an exclusive tour of the complex ahead of its grand opening:

The cinema features the largest IMAX screen in the North West measuring 10.85m high and 19.87m wide - which is as wide as the iconic Big Dipper is tall.

The £21m multiplex cinema has been built as part of the second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

The complex features nine screens in total, 850 luxury seats and the Backlot Diner.

The Backlot Diner will take your movie experience to a whole new level!

