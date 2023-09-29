Scare City returns to the abandoned Camelot theme park for another year of terror.

The North West’s favourite horror event is set to return to the abandoned Camelot site, promising more blood, scares, and gore than ever before.

Once again sponsored by renowned confectionary masters Swizzels, this year’s event is set to feature 10 terrifying zones, including 4 brand-new indoor mazes with hordes of live actors, horrifyingly realistic set design, and more than a few things going ‘bump’ in the night.

With zones being announced on social media, attendees are getting a glimpse at what they can expect for the fourth year of Scare City. Think derelict hospitals, cannibal butchers, eerie cults, and a serial killer’s dumping ground. There are even a few familiar faces making an appearance, including the corrupt cast of The Moregrave Brother’s circus! If you don’t know them already, prepare to get acquainted with a rogue’s gallery of the grim and grotesque.

Visitors will find a feast of food and beverage vendors at the halfway mark, known as Swizzel’s Resurrection Zone. Sponsored by everyone’s favourite sweets brand, you’ll be able to fuel up for the second half of your travels – or perhaps it’ll be your last supper at the ultimate Halloween season spectacular.

The event will kick off on 29th September and run until the middle of November.

Tickets can be purchased here. They are priced at £25 per ticket or £35 including fast track.

