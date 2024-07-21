17 of the best campsites in the Lake District to try in 2024 if you haven't already

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 17:01 BST

Camping has long been a classic British way to experience the country’s rural charms and get away from it all.

And despite the soggy summer, it will still be a popular choice for families, friends and solo travellers this summer - whether it’s for a relaxing break, fun action-packed holiday, or a more adventurous, energetic expedition.

The Lake District is a popular destination for campers and caravans from Lancashire due to it being in easy reach yet offering stunning scenery, lots of activities, and great places to eat, drink and relax.

In no particular order, here are 17 of the best campsites in the Lake District to try:

This favourite on Ullswater got the most mentions by far, and it's easy to see why. More of a family-friendly site or suited to those who like a busy, active atmosphere, it offers all manner of activities, accommodation types and has its own restaurant if you can't be bothered to faff on with a camping stove.

1. Park Foot Holiday Park

Another Ullswater site in Pooley Bridge, equally large and busy with activities.

2. Hillcroft Park

A quieter campsite in the popular Borrowdale area, and one of two in the village of Stonethwaite, where you can expect a more back-to-basics experience compared to the bustling holiday park-type sites.

3. Stonethwaite Farm

More of a tranquil, basic campsite, but it's seen improvements to its facilities in recent years, and you certainly won't go short, except for hardy winter campers who may find the showers frozen in colder days! Wonderful views of Borrowdale and has access to St Andrew's Church, a pleasant building where fell running legend Bob Graham is laid to rest.

4. Chapel House Farm Campsite

Related topics:Lake DistrictcampingLancashire
