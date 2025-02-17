The Fylde Ice Festival 2025, with ice sculpture trail around St Annes with ice carving demonstrations in Ashton Gardens where visitors were encouraged to carve the ice wall, with award winning Glacial Art Ice Sculptors.The Fylde Ice Festival 2025, with ice sculpture trail around St Annes with ice carving demonstrations in Ashton Gardens where visitors were encouraged to carve the ice wall, with award winning Glacial Art Ice Sculptors.
14 fabulous pictures of Fylde Ice Festival 2025

By Richard Hunt
Published 17th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 15:49 BST
The third annual Fylde Ice Festival proved to a cool event for families – in more ways than one

This year’s free event, held in St Annes on Saturday, gave visitors plenty to see and do.

Organised by Discover Fylde, the event began with a skilful demonstration of ice carving by the award-winning Glacial Art Ice Sculptors team, in the Ashton Gardens park.

There was also an ice sculpture trail around the town centre starting in Ashton Gardens, with prizes to be won, an interactive ice carving wall and a visit by the Snow Sisters.

Here are the best of our pictures.

Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025.

1. Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025.

Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Copying the famous face of comedian Les Dawson next to his ice sculptor bust, part of the trail.

2. The Fylde Ice Festival 2025

Copying the famous face of comedian Les Dawson next to his ice sculptor bust, part of the trail. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Admiring the ice sculpture of Richard Ansdell.

3. Fylde Ice Festival 2025

Admiring the ice sculpture of Richard Ansdell. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025.

4. Fylde Ice Festival 2025.

Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

