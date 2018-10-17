Things to do (Oct 20 - 24)

Take your pick from these great events happening over the next few days:

PAID: Halloween Xplorer Challenge, from Saturday, October 20 until Sunday, November 4

Get prepared for Halloween with a Pumpkin Carving event

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve, find the Halloween themed markers, complete the challenge, and have fun together. Brought to you in partnership with British Orienteering, Xplorer is the perfect activity for all the family to enjoy together. No need to book, just pick up your map pack from the Welcome Centre located on the floating Visitor Village between 10am and 4pm. Map packs are £3 each and include a map, answer sheet, a Brockholes pencil and on completion, a certificate, sticker and a Halloween sweet treat.

FREE: A Year in the Life of Mike’s Bench, Blackpool, until Wednesday, October 24

Following the death of her partner Mike Foster, journalist Elizabeth Gomm decided to dedicate a bench in his memory in Blackpool’s Stanley Park. Rather than just attach a plaque to remember press photographer Mike, Elizabeth posted a sign on the bench inviting people to send her photographs of them sitting on it. These treasured snapshots will now to feature in this special exhibition at Stanley Park Visitor Centre. Open Tuesday until Sunday from 11am until 3pm. Admission is free.

PAID: Blackpool Ghost Walk, Blackpool, Saturday, October 20

You can try Overnight Wild Camping in Preston

Join The Victorian Ghost Hunter (Haunted Blackpool author and founder of Supernatural Events Stephen Mercer) on a Blackpool Ghost Walk as he guides you to some of Blackpool’s most famous, and most haunted, locations to hear of his friends; the spectres, the phantoms, the ghosts. Hear tales of terror and stories of the supernatural. Walks begin at 7.30pm from VisitBlackpool Tourist Information Centre on The Promenade, and are fully accessible. Tickets are £6 adults; £3.50 under 16s.

PAID: Pirates of Penzance, Lytham, until Saturday, October 20

A swashbuckling comedy for children and adults alike. Go along – dressed as a pirate if you wish – and join on the rocky Cornwall seashore to meet the famous Pirates of Penzance. Memorable songs for rollicking pirates and plodding police, soaring love ballads and catchy choruses. Presented at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham. Show times are 7.30pm, Tuesday to Friday; and 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £14 for adults; £5 students and children. Visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/event.php?E=11201 to book.

PAID: Pumpkin Carving, Preston, from Sunday, October 21 until Wednesday, October 31

For the Fallen is an exhibition at Lancaster City Museum

Pumpkin Carving is back at Brockholes Nature Reserve. Pick your pumpkin from the Pumpkin Carving Room (£3 each).There’s lots of ideas to get you started, plus all the tools and equipment you need at the pumpkin carving station. You will also be provided with details of how to enter the carving competition. No booking required, just drop-in anytime between 10am and 12pm and then 1pm and 4pm. Entry to the Pumpkin Carving Room is £1 per person.

FREE: Late Autumn Bird Watch, Fleetwood, Sunday, October 21

Visit Rossall Point Tower in Fleetwood to observe the coastal birds. This will be a slow walk to watch the birds in action. Suitable footwear and clothing is required. Meet at Rossall Point Observation Tower for a prompt 9am start. Admission is free. Rossall Point is Located on the Rossall promenade between Cleveleys and Fleetwood. For more information call 01995 602125. And for more information about the Observation Tower visit https://www.wyre.gov.uk/rossallpoint

FREE: Winckley Square Guided Walk and Talk, Preston, Sunday, October 21

Join the Winckley Square Big Draw on Saturday and Sunday

Would you like to find out more about your local heritage? Why not join for a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square? Led by one of the Friends of Winckley Square. Meet in the centre of the gardens for a prompt 2pm start. Everyone is welcome but you need to book. Runs until 3.20pm. To book email Louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk

or visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk. If you are booking on a Saturday or need to cancel just before the walk, telephone Patricia Harrison on 07813 213629.

PAID: Overnight Wild Camp, Preston, Saturday, October 20

Belisamas Retreat is located on the bank of the River Ribble. A majestic and untamed woodland in the heart of Lancashire. Activate in conjunction with Belisamas Retreat are holding an overnight wild camp for 16 adventurous individuals. You will get your hands dusty with some forestry work, natural clay pottery and enjoy some time by the riverside, plus a campfire and barbecue. Tickets are £55 per person. Minimum age 16, under 18s to be accompanied by adult.Visit www.belisamasretreat.co.uk to book.

PAID: American Wrestling, Burnley, Saturday, October 20

See the superstars live in action, including WWE UK champions, in this all action supershow. And for the first time ever - The Elimination Match - who will survive? Cheer the goodies and boo the baddies. There is also a chance to meet the stars - for free. This promises to be a great night out for all the family at Burnley Mechanics. Doors open 7pm. Tickets are £12 adults; £10 concessions; and £36 for a family of four. To book call 01282 664400 or visit https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/shows/873587628

English Touring Opera are presenting Bach's St Matthew Passion in Lancaster

FREE: For the Fallen, Lancaster, until Friday, March 29, 2019

For the Fallen – Now that War Is Over is a new exhibition in the Lancaster City Museum. The exhibition tells the story of the end of the Great War and the immediate aftermath for both the Regiment and Lancaster and District. On public display for the first time is the Victoria Cross, awarded to Lance Sergeant Tom Neely. The exhibition is supported by the Sir John Fisher Foundation; Army Museums Ogilby Trust; Friends of Lancaster City Museum and many individual donors. Call 01524 64637 for more details.

FREE: Winckley Square Big Draw, Preston, Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21

Two days of free drawing with Ribble Urban Sketchers. On Saturday join Pat Southern-Pearce, looking at before and after photos of Winckley Square… catching the essence of buildings and characters, exploring colour, dark and light sketching techniques. The venue is Peoples Production Lab, Guildhall Street, Preston. On Sunday a family day of sketching in Winckley Square with three 45-minute mini fun drawing sessions (11am; 12pm and 2pm) for everyone to join. To book a place on Saturday or on one of the Sunday sessions email louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk

PAID: Bach's St Matthew Passion, Lancaster, Saturday, October 20

In partnership with 23 choirs around the country, soloists and the Old Street Band, led by Jonathan Peter Kenny, English Touring Opera present St Matthew Passion at Lancaster Priory Church on Saturday night. Sung in German with English surtitles. Ticket prices range from £9.50 to £21. To book visit www.lancasterarts.org

FREE: Marsh Mill Windmill Birthday Weekend, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21

Marsh Mill in Thornton Cleveleys is one of the tallest windmills in Europe and it’s holiday birthday celebrations on Saturday and Sunday. Marsh Mill, built in 1794 is a Tower Mill, one of the best in the UK with working machinery. There are tours to enjoy and artefacts to see, as well as workshops and events. The mill is set in the centre of Marsh Mill craft village with shops, tea rooms and restaurants. There will be children’s activities throughout the weekend, plus live music, song and dance. Runs from 11am until 4pm on both days. For more information visit www.discoverwyre.co.uk

PAID: Chill Factore, Manchester, from Sunday, September 21 until Sunday, October 28

The adventure playground on real snow has made a comeback. From Sunday, you can get your family fun at Chill Factore in Manchester, as you complete the three snow park zones. Prepare for the Downhill Donuts, Luge Slip’n’Slide and Snow Luge, and Sledge‘o’Mania. A one-hour pass is £22.50 (single adult/junior) or a half-term deal of £20 for a family of two for a one-hour pass (one adult, one child). You can double your time for just £5. Suitable for ages four and over.

PAID: Spooky Species Trail, Silverdale, from Saturday, October 20 until Sunday, October 28

Discover some nightmarish nature on a special Halloween mini-trail at RSPB Leighton Moss. A drop-in event, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, which runs from Saturday until Sunday, October 28. Normal admission charges apply to non-members (RSPB members free). For more details visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/leighton-moss/