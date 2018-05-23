Things to do (May 25 - 29)

Take your pick of these great events happening over the Bank Holiday weekend:

FREE: Morecambe Vintage Bus Day, Morecambe, Sunday, May 27

Mawdesley Cricket Club is the venue for this Classic Car and Motor Bike Show

The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust is holding this event, where preserved buses ranging in age from 25 years to 75 will be operating a free service between Heysham Village and Carnforth railway station via Morecambe promenade and Happy Mount Park. A vintage coach will also offer “mystery tours” in the afternoon. As well as the service there will be a static display of buses and coaches on the promenade adjacent to the Midland Hotel and in the car park of the Festival Market behind The Platform. Programmes are £4 and include full timetables.

FREE: Lostfest, Preston, Sunday, May 27

The annual Lostfest takes place in Lostock Hall , at the home of Lostock St Gerards Football Club in Wateringpool Lane, (off Brownedge Road), at the former Gasworks Football Pitch. This is a Glastonbury-style music festival and headlining are local bands, playing a variety of music (pop/rock) etc, for all tastes. Bring you own gazebo, garden chairs and tables and picnics. A licenced bar will be open. Please note customers are not allowed to bring, their own alcohol onto the site. A barbeque will also be available.

PAID: Shakers, Ribchester, Thursday, May 24 to Saturday, May 26

Chipping Steam Fair is always very popular

Shakers, by John Godber, is set in a cocktail bar in a northern town, originally in the 1980s, now re-stirred for the early 1990s. It features just four actresses who not only play the parts of the waitresses but also all the various customers at the bar and also those preparing for their various nights out. It is being presented by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society and will be performed at the Village Hall. Tickets are available by calling 01254 878479. Curtain up is 7.30pm. Shake on down!

PAID: Classic Car and Motor Bike Show, Mawdesley, Monday, May 28

Mawdesley Cricket Club will be holding its third annual show on its playing fields at School Lane in Mawdesley. Classic cars from of all ages will be taking part, from veteran and vintage up to and including modern marvels, replicas, supercars, and kit cars. The event starts with a twenty mile run through the local countryside around Mawdesley and surrounding villages. The Car Show itself will start at 12pm. Visitors to the event will be charged £3 each, £1 for under 16s, on entry. Refreshments also available.

PAID: Arti-Dodgers Twist, Blackpool, Sunday, May 27

Kids will love to visit WWT Martin Mere for Downy Duckling Week

One of Charles Dickens’ most cherished story’s ‘Oliver Twist’ has been cleverly re-imagined in an explosion of funk for the family. Follow the charismatic ‘Arti’ who despite his misfortune, tries hard to better his impoverished beginnings. The story is told through a thrilling fusion of spoken word and urban dance. It is presented by Skool of Street who are an urban collective based in Blackpool. Catch it at Blackpool Grand Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50, with concessions at £10.50.

PAID: Beyond the Sea Festival, Lytham, from Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27

This is a new boutique music festival celebrating the great composers, lyricists and song stylists of jazz, swing, soul and pop. The festival features Guy Chambers on piano accompanied by Andy Caine, The Godfather of Swing Ray Gelato and The Giants, a wonderful Gospel Brunch on Sunday afternoon with the Gospel Touch Choir and Jazz Club 3 then headlining, Clare Teal and her band in the evening. Ticket prices vary. Visit www.discoverfylde.co.uk/events/beyond-the-sea/ to book.

PAID: Chipping Steam Fair, Chipping, Saturday, May 26 to Monday, May 28

Another one for the kids - Bubble & Bounce at Guy's Thatched Hamlet

The first Chipping Steam Fair was held in 1998 to support efforts to raise funds for a new Village Hall. What was originally seen as a one-off event has now become a firm fixture in the calendar of many enthusiasts. There is something on offer for everyone with three fun packed days for all the family. Open from 10am until 5pm on each day. Admission is £9 adults; £8 over 12s and senior citizens; under 12s go free. It’s at the Green Lane Showground in Chipping. Visit http://chippingsteamfair.com for more information.

PAID: Downy Duckling Week, Burscough, from Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 3

Visit the award-winning Downy Duckling Week at WWT Martin Mere in Burscough. You can see the whole egg-to-duckling process, watch chipping eggs in anticipation and meet newly hatched ducklings; take part in fascinating ‘candling’ workshops (where a light is used to look inside an egg), with workshops every half hour in the Lecture Theatre. You can also visit the duckling nursery to meet the fluffy ducklings and goslings. Prices vary - call 01704 891220 to book.

PAID: Bubble & Bounce, Preston, from Sunday, May 27 until Sunday, June 3

The Bubble & Bounce Inflatable Hamlet is taking place at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet at Bilsborrow. Expect a field full of fun with over 20 giant inflatables: giant slides, ball ponds, moon walk, farmyard adventures etc, including childrens rides. Sessions start on the hour every hour. Admission is £5 per child, accompanying adults free. Open from 10am with the last entry at 5pm. There is an age restriction of toddlers to 14 years only. Guy’s Food Hut will also be open.

FREE: Clearbeck Garden Open Days, Lancaster, Sunday, May 27 and Monday, May 28

Head to Hoghton Tower for the War of the Roses Weekend

“A surprise round every corner” is the response from garden visitors viewing the pyramid, temple, turf maze, boat house and Rapunzel’s tower set amongst flower and shrub borders at this open event. This leads to a two acre wildlife lake, home to many species of birds and insects. Children love it as it’s a great place to explore. Group visits are welcome, with parking arrangements for coaches and cars. Children’s quiz available. It’s at Clearbeck House, Higher Tatham.

FREE: Preston Seventh-Day Adventist Church Heritage Launch Day, Preston, Tuesday, May 29

The Preston Seventh-Day Adventist Church Heritage Launch Day is the culmination of several years of Church Sanctuary renovation. As part of the latest phase of works, the church is engaging with the local community in celebrating the heritage of the listed church building and its occupants throughout the years. An evening of spiritual music and reflection before launching the video of the church’s heritage; a drama on the reformation and some characters who worshipped in the building and more is on offer on Tuesday, from 7.30pm at the Grimshaw Street Church.

PAID: War of the Roses, Hoghton, Sunday, May 27 and Monday, May 28

The Sir John Saviles Household are back at Hoghton Tower for the third year running for two days of encampment, living history, demonstrations, drills and more. Great fun for all the family. Come along at 10am and stay all day to make the most of the admission fee of £5 per person (under 5s free). It’s being held on Sunday and Monday.

PAID: 1940s Weekend, Bury, Saturday, May 26 until Monday, May 28

It’s time to hop on board the Chattanooga Choo Choo as the East Lancashire Railway in Bury gets set to journey back in time to the fabulous forties this Spring Bank Holiday Weekend. This award-winning event is back with more attractions and activities than ever before. Entertainment includes 1940s singers and musicians, battle scenarios, vintage and military vehicle displays, exhibitions, living history camps, forties fashion stalls, afternoon tea dances, working Spitfire, VE Day Concert and unlimited travel on heritage steam engines, plus much, much more. To book call 0161 764 7790.

PAID: Cheese & Wine Matching Workshop, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, May 26

Love cheese? Love wine? Why not go along to a cheese and wine matching evening at The Glendower in Lytham St Annes and learn more about the best cheese and wine pairings to enjoy at home. You shall be exploring a range of delicious cheeses and matching them with some classic wines from around the globe. They’ll also talk about food and wine matching more generally. It’s on Saturday from 6pm until 8pm. Tickets £30, available by calling 01253 301934.

PAID: Brockness Monster Weekend, Preston, Saturday, May 26 until Monday, May 28

Join rangers at Brockholes Nature Reserve for a host of watery themed craft activities to mark the start of their 2018 pond dipping season. There is no need to book for the craft activities, just drop in. There are sessions at 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 4pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Parking charges apply. Events tale place from Saturday to Monday.

East Lancashire Railway is hosting a 1940s Weekend

Get some help with the Cheese & Wine Matching Workshop in Lytham