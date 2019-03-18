Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (March 20 - 26, 2019)

There's some very different events happening in the region over the coming days.

PAID: The Guild Singers, Chorley, Sunday, March 24

The Guild Singers was formed in 1980 to explore all aspects of music from the choral tradition. Although from time to time the choir will undertake a large work such as Messiah, Elijah or Mozart Requiem, they concentrate on music representing the best of the genre both accompanied and a cappella. This recital will present well-loved melodies and perhaps one or two new one’s for you to enjoy. From 3pm at St Laurence’s Church.

FREE: Tabletop Games Night, Bamber Bridge, Saturday, March 23

Tabletop Games Night is the fun, friendly opportunity to play games old and new with others. Bring a game you know or learn a game you don’t. From 7pm at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church.

PAID: Mother’s Day Tube Lining Workshop, Walton-le-Dale, Saturday, March 23

Mother’s Day treat... Flowers, afternoon tea and crafts. Learn how to transfer a design to pottery and then tube line it so that it has a raised outline. At Fired 4 U. Call 01772 203060 to book.

PAID: Crofters Family Fun Day, Leyland, Sunday, March 24

McGarry’s Fun Fair are back at the Crofters in aid of local family’s. This day is to raise money for two local family’s struggling with personal matters. From 12pm there are rides, games, stalls, plus singers and bands.

PAID: Model Railway Exhibition, Leyland, Saturday, March 23

This exhibition by Leyland Model Railway Club at St Peter’s Church is not to be missed. Admission is £2 adults; children go free. Refreshments available and raffle. From 10am until 4pm.