There's flowers, fun and games today - here's five things to do....

Heaven Scent

If you’re yearning for the scents of spring, this could be your breath of fresh air.

Heaven Scent is your chance to watch as students of the Myerscough Flower Club create a scented floral masterpiece.

All abilities are welcome to the club at Myerscough, Bilsborrow from 1.30-3pm today. Members are £3, non-members £5. Book by calling the finance team on 01995 642138, quote reference number 1-0600001150 and the name of the event.

Find out more about the Flower Club online at www.face

book.com/flowerclubmyerscough.

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meet every Monday, 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham. Tonight it’s ‘Northern Flights: Birding in Northern Ireland’ by Kevin Kirkham. £3 OTD, all welcome. Call 07713 975321.

Table Tennis

For anyone wanting to have a go, Albany Table Tennis meets every Monday and welcomes new members. Pick up a bat and join them from 5.45pm-6.45pm at Albany Academy on Bolton Road, Chorley. Call 07814 565721 for more information.

Whist & Dominoes

If your brain cells are in need some exercise during these dark days, join in with a few games of whist and dominoes, tonight from 7.30pm at Knowle Green Village Hall. It’s just £3 including tea and biscuits. Call 01254 878447 for more details.

Brush & Tipple Party

Even if you have never painted before, this event is for you. Take some friends to the Crofters Inn, Garstang tonight and enjoy your favourite tipple too. You will be surprised at what you can produce! Open from 7pm, entry is £20. Call 01995 604128.