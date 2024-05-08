Theatre production of novel & award-winning movie Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan coming to Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brought to the stage by the Broughton Players, a new theatre production of the famous Louisa M. Alcott novel Little Women is heading to the Preston Playhouse from May 8 to May 11.
The play, written by Peter Clapham and directed by Christine Wilson, follows the lives of the March sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy and their next-door neighbour Laurie as they grow up together. Set during and after the civil war, the story sees the four sisters grow from children to women and face many struggles and challenges along the way.
It has been adapted into seven different movies, with the most famous being the 2019 adaptation by Greta Gerwig starring the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper.
The play starts at 7:30pm with doors opening from 6:45pm. Tickets are £12 per adult and are available from Ticket Source.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.