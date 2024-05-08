Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brought to the stage by the Broughton Players, a new theatre production of the famous Louisa M. Alcott novel Little Women is heading to the Preston Playhouse from May 8 to May 11.

The play, written by Peter Clapham and directed by Christine Wilson, follows the lives of the March sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy and their next-door neighbour Laurie as they grow up together. Set during and after the civil war, the story sees the four sisters grow from children to women and face many struggles and challenges along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been adapted into seven different movies, with the most famous being the 2019 adaptation by Greta Gerwig starring the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper.