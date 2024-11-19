Pantomime season is upon us, and there's no better way to embrace the festive spirit than by diving into the magic, music, and mayhem of these beloved family traditions.

Across the North West, theatres are gearing up to deliver spectacular productions that will delight audiences of all ages. From daring adventures to classic fairy tales, this year’s pantos promise to be bigger, brighter, and more enchanting than ever.

Whether you’re cheering for the hero, laughing at the antics of the dame, or joining in with a chorus of "It’s behind you!", there’s something undeniably heart-warming about panto season. It’s a time to come together with loved ones and celebrate the joy and wonder of live theatre; with lavish costumes, dazzling special effects (we hope!), and plenty of audience participation, these shows are the perfect way to create magical memories this Christmas.

From traditional favourites like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty to adventurous tales like Peter Pan and Aladdin, there’s a show to enchant every family and we’ve rounded up 17 must-see pantomimes happening across the North West this festive season.

With many of the shows still selling tickets through ATG Tickets, here's our picks for some of the best pantos lighting up the region this year!

1 . The Rock 'n' Roll Panto Rapunzel (Liverpool) Get ready for a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll twist on a classic fairy tale! Packed with live music, hilarious comedy, and plenty of audience participation at Everyman in Liverpool, this electrifying production will have you dancing in your seats and cheering for Rapunzel as she lets down her hair (Running: 16th Nov 2024 to 18th Jan 2025.) | Provided Photo Sales

2 . The Jungle Book (Bolton) Funny, exciting, and wildly entertaining, this new musical adaptation will be filled with catchy songs that will leave you howling with laughter at the Octagon in Bolton. The Jungle Book will captivate the whole family and leave you jumping for joy (Running: 22nd Nov 2024 to 4th Jan 2025) | Provided Photo Sales

3 . The Glass Slippers (Sale) Tutti Frutti Productions re-imagines this classic story, with some new twists and turns to make you chuckle and inspire your real self to shine through at the Waterside Arts Centre, Sale (Running: 24th Nov 2024.) | Millennium Forum Photo Sales