The singer, who was born and brought up in Bolton, revealed his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with his bandmates during their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on the band’s Instagram page said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

Tom Parker of The Wanted who has died at the age of 33

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Parker’s widow has said the hearts of his family are broken after his death.

Kelsey Parker wrote on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.