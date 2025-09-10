The National Television Awards are back - and this is how you can tune in 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV is the home of The National Television Awards for 2025.

Viewers will be able to catch all the action from The O2 in London.

But what time does the TV coverage begin?

The good and the great of the TV world will be coming together for the National Television Awards tonight. It will be an evening of celebration with many major names hoping to get their hands on gongs.

The ceremony is set to take place at The O2 in London and Joel Dommett is on hosting duties once again. For those who couldn’t get tickets or simply are not able to attend in person, the action will be live on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, the public will decide who walks away with what awards this evening. But you don’t have long left to cast your votes - find out more here.

How to watch The National Television Awards at home?

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards | Indigo Television/ITV

First starting back in 1995, the ceremony has become a yearly fixture in the calendar. It has called ITV/ STV home since its debut 30 years ago and once again will be live on the channels tonight (September 10).

Viewers can tune in on ITV1/ STV, depending on which part of the country they are watching from. It will also be live on ITVX/ STV Player and can be caught on demand, if you are unable to watch it as it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The National Television Awards on TV?

Coverage is set to start at 8pm this evening, it has been confirmed. The NTAs will follow Emmerdale’s return after a surprise night off - following a brutal cliffhanger ending on Monday night (September 8).

The ceremony is due to run for approximately two and half hours, including adverts. It is expected to finish at around 10.30pm.

Who is the Special Recognition winner for 2025?

Every year, the NTAs gives out a Special Recognition award with the recipients ranging from individual people to specific shows - such as Line of Duty in 2021. Last year it was handed out to presenter Davina McCall.

For 2025, the Special Recognition winner is set to be Wallace & Gromit. It comes after the release of the latest movie Vengeance Most Fowl at Christmas 2024.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here