Spoilers for The Masked Singer season six - including the final.
Did you manage to correctly guess the identities? Recap everything that happened in The Masked Singer 2025 final.
1. Giant Joel - episode 1
Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Spag Bol - episode 1
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV
3. Pegasus - episode 2
In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV
4. Toad in the Hole - episode 3
The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.