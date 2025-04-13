Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Last of Us introduces new actors for season 2 🍄

The Last of Us welcomes new faces for season 2.

HBO show is introducing actors such as Jeffery Wright and Kaitlyn Dever.

But who do they play in the series?

It is time to return to the apocalypse as a brand new season of The Last of Us is set to begin. After two years away the acclaimed show is returning for seven new episodes.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are returning as Joel and Ellie - but there are plenty of other new faces to get used to. The start time for the premiere has been confirmed.

But who is in the cast of The Last of Us season 2? Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Last of Us season 2 start?

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us season 2. | Liane Hentscher/HBO

The second series of the acclaimed post-apocalypse is returning - and has replaced The White Lotus on HBO and Sky Atlantic’s schedules. The first episode is set to air today (April 13) in America and tomorrow (April 14) in the UK and Europe.

What to expect from The Last of Us this week?

The second series premiere is titled ‘Future Days’. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “After five years of peace, Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up with them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us season two?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back as Joel Miller and Ellie, respectively. Also returning from the first season is Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria - a leader in Jackson, Wyoming.

The new actors who have joined the cast includes:

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Owen

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon - reprising his role from The Last of Us: Part II game

Joe Pantoliano as Eugene

Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan

Ben Ahlers as Burton

Hettienne Park as Elise Park

Robert John Burke as Seth

Noah Lamanna as Kat

What time is The Last of Us on TV?

HBO will be airing the first episode of the second season of The Last of Us at 9pm ET - it will also stream on Max at the same time. For British audiences this translates to 2am on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Sky will be repeating the episode at the far more reasonable time of 9pm. The episode is scheduled to run for 75 minutes.

