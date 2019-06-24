The greatest and most controversial Glastonbury headliners
Glastonbury's greatest headlines have often brought controversy with them
Here we run down 10 of the famed festival's biggest and most controversial headliners.
1. T Rex in 1970
Marc Bolan made an entrance at the first edition of Glastonbury with a storming set on the event's then much smaller main stage. He arrived in a Cadillac so large it barely fit down the property's narrow lane.
Bowie played at the second Glastonbury in 1971, and often recalled how he roused the audience with a late night rendition of Oh! You Pretty Things. He returned in 2000, this time as a bona fide rock star.