The Great British Bake Off cast: who is still in GBBO tent? Full cast of series 16

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST

Remind yourself of which bakers are still in the GBBO tent 🥪🍰🍞

It is time for bread week on The Great British Bake Off. The remaining bakers will face the dreaded challenges when they step into the tent for the latest episode.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have set the amateurs quite the set of challenges this week. See what to expect here.

Twelve bakers entered the tent back at the start of the month but already that has been trimmed down. The latest episode will also result in one of them being sent home.

To help you remind yourself of which bakers are still in the competition we’ve got a full round-up here. It also includes all of the amateurs who have left so far.

30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1

1. Hassan - South Yorkshire - eliminated

30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1

59-year-old Leighton was the second baker to be eliminated. Originally from Swansea, proud Welshman Leighton lives in Surrey now and is a software delivery manager. He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling.

2. Leighton - Surrey - eliminated

59-year-old Leighton was the second baker to be eliminated. Originally from Swansea, proud Welshman Leighton lives in Surrey now and is a software delivery manager. He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling.

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

3. Aaron - London

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

4. Iain - Belfast

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

